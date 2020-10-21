PA reports eight new deaths from coronavirus

513 new cases of the virus have been diagnosed in PA-controlled territories in the past 24 hours.

The Palestinian Authority's “ministry of health” on Tuesday reported eight more deaths from complications related to the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in PA-controlled territories to 492.

The youngest among the dead is a 31-year-old from the Ramallah district. The ages of the others range from 63 to 83.

In the last day, 513 new cases of the virus have been diagnosed, and the focal points are the Gaza Strip with 99, Shechem (Nablus) with 89, and Ramallah, where 69 new cases were diagnosed.

The recovery rate is 87.9 percent, the active rate of cases is 11.3 percent and the death rate is 0.8 percent. 35 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, of which six are connected to respirators.

The PA announced in August it was prolonging a lockdown in Judea and Samaria for five days following a spike in coronavirus infections.

After the easing of a previous coronavirus lockdown in late May, PA “health minister” Mai al-Kaila said the PA had entered a second wave of infections "more dangerous than the first".