First Lady cancels appearance at husband's rally due to cough

Melania Trump cancels joint appearance with him at campaign rally due to "lingering cough" following her bout with coronavirus.

President Donald Trump's wife Melania on Tuesday canceled a rare joint appearance with him at a campaign rally due to what was described as a "lingering cough" following her infection with the coronavirus.

"Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recovery from COVID-19, but with a lingering cough, and out of an abundance of caution, she will not be traveling today," the First Lady’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement quoted by AFP.

The First Lady's appearance with Trump in Erie, Pennsylvania, was to have been her first at a campaign rally in more than a year.

Trump, the First Lady and their teenage son Barron all tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

The President was later taken to the Walter Reed Medical Center where he spent three days receiving treatment before being discharged.

The First Lady's case was described as having been considerably milder.

However, last week she revealed details of the illness in a statement entitled "My Personal Experience with COVID-19" in which she said the aftermath had been difficult.

It was in that statement that the First Lady revealed that Barron, 14, had also become infected, although he has since recovered.