IDF lifts prohibition on vacations

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi decided on Tuesday to lift the curfew prohibiting IDF soldiers from taking vacation, which was imposed as part of the effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The decision was made in accordance with the ongoing assessment of the situation in the IDF and at the end of a general assessment of the situation that took place on Tuesday, following which it was determined that fighters and soldiers in training will be permitted to go on vacation once every two weeks.

As part of the decision, the Chief of Staff stressed that all soldiers returning to their unit must be carefully questioned by their commanders.

At the same time, it was decided that a strict policy regarding vacations will be implemented in units where the morbidity level is high. "The IDF will continue to work to maintain the health of its soldiers in the wake of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus," said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

The Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday evening that since midnight, 759 new coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in Israel. The number of tests whose results were obtained during this time stands at 27,582.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, 305,633 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the State of Israel. Among those infected, 2,278 people have died so far. The number of people recovering from the virus in Israel as of Tuesday evening is 280,849, while the number of active patients is 22,856.

1,089 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized in Israeli hospitals. An additional 2,086 patients are in isolation in the “coronavirus hotels” while the rest of the patients are in home isolation. 616 of the hospitalized patients are in serious condition, 234 of them are on respirators. An additional 164 patients are hospitalized in moderate condition.