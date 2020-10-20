Caroline Glick: 'If Biden's elected, it'll be bad for the Jews'

Israel Hayom commentator Caroline Glick expressed deep concern over the state of the U.S. presidential election and defined the situation between the Republicans and Democrats as "explosive."

"The situation is very dangerous, because there are two ideological, political, and cultural camps, which are truly hostile to each other," Glick explains.

She seeks to focus on American Jews. “These elections are the most fateful ever for them, because one of the characteristics of the revolutionary social-democratic conception of the Left is anti-Semitism. This is reflected in the very great hostility to Jews who support Israel and the delegitimization of Israel that is now gaining support among Democratic leaders like Nancy Pelosi, who is joining congressional members like Rashida Talib and Ilan Omar, who have doubled their power in the Democratic primaries.

“This hostility is seen in signals on all campuses in the U.S. and is becoming a banner of the Left. "We also see this in the overt anti-Semitism of democratic politicians toward Orthodox Jewish communities in Greater New York in all the strongholds of haredi Judaism that are discriminated against by the New York Governor and the Mayor," Glick adds.

"The same hostility comes from both the leadership and the grassroots in mixed neighborhoods for Jews and Blacks. Jews walk the streets and get beaten just like that and Democrats don't want to enforce anti-hate laws and protect the most basic civil rights of Jews against the growing hostility on the Left. Whether through the victory of Biden or through the democratic takeover of the Senate and the preservation of the Democrat majority in the House of Representatives, the situation of civil rights and personal security of American Jews will deteriorate."

And if attitudes toward Jews deteriorate, Glick estimates that support for Israel will be hurt. "The Biden administration will undoubtedly be much more hostile than the Trump administration, but even worse that the hostile treatment we received from the Obama Administration. This is because in the last four years the Democrats have become increasingly hostile to Israel.

"What restrained Obama was that his party was less hostile to Israel and he began to break that consensus. This beginning has matured in the last four years as senior members of the Democratic Party deny the legitimacy of the existence of the State of Israel in any format. It isn't a marginal minority in Congress, the power of that minority is enormous. They're afraid to attack those margins and they create an image of power," Glick accuses.

She said the results of U.S. public opinion polls are biased. "There's no doubt that coronavirus has improved the Democrats' chances of winning. But according to a Gallup poll from last week, 56 percent of Americans said their condition is better today than it was four years ago. In most election campaigns, such a figure guarantees the re-election of the incumbent president.

"When you take into account that the poll was conducted after coronavirus hit a real blow to the American economy that was in an unprecedented state of prosperity, so how does Biden lead in polls when there is public satisfaction? I wrote that people are afraid of intellectual Left terrorism and lie to pollsters. They fear they'll smear them. In my opinion, a lot of people lie to pollsters," she adds.

Her prediction for the day after a possible Biden win is bad: "It would be bad for Jews in the United States, in Israel, and around the world if Biden were elected, because he heads an anti-Semitic party. It would be bad not only for the Jews but also for the United States itself. We see censorship and predation on the Left for things related to Republicans and we are likely to see very substantial damage to the foundations of U.S. democracy if Biden comes to power with his Revolutionary Party."