Bennett: 'Security isn't achieved by barricading behind walls'

Former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett this evening referred to the exposed attack tunnel in the Gaza Strip and the rocket fire at settlements in the Gaza Strip later.

"Security isn't achieved by barricading behind walls," Bennett noted, and clarified, "I welcome the exposure of the terror tunnel in time, before it became a real threat to the lives of the residents of the Gaza area.

"However, it is important to warn, as I warned about the danger of the terror tunnels before Operation Protectove Edge: Security isn't achieved in barricading behind walls," he added.

He said, "We already see that an enemy that cannot reach through land, comes through the air (as happens with incendiary balloons) and if not, then by another way. Casualty-free missile fire isn't security. Missile-free incendiary balloons aren't security. Fires and suffocating smoke isn't security.

"Only a policy of strength that makes it clear that there's no point in trying to attack can bring real, long-term security," Bennett argued.