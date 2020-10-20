Health Ministry fears morbidity may soon rise

Senior Health Ministry source says if violations of guidelines continue throughout country within week, downward morbidity trend may reverse

A senior Health Ministry source tonight said his office expects that in a week to ten days there will be a significant COVID-19 increase in Israel.

The source, quoted by Channel 12 News, clarified that in such a situation, further easing of the closure, as well as reopening the education system, are in real danger.

Earlier today it was reported that the Prime Minister's entourage is considering imposing a night curfew across the country to prevent a change in the morbidity trend.

The curfew would take place between midnight and five in the morning, with the main goal being to prevent celebrations and multi-participant social gatherings.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus cabinet meeting that was supposed to take place today for discussion on the next stages of exiting the lockdown was postponed until tomorrow. The postponement of the meeting followed a dispute that has arisen between the Ministries of Health, Education, and Finance regarding the manner in which schooling will resume in grades one through four.

The Health Ministry reported tonight that since midnight, 759 new positive coronavirus tests have been received in Israel. The number of tests whose results were obtained during this time stands at 27,582. The percentage of those verified among the subjects in non-recovered tests is 2.9%.

Since the outbreak, 305,633 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the State of Israel. Of all those infected, 2,278 people died in the evening to date. The number of people recovering from the virus in Israel tonight is 280,849, while the number of active patients is 22,856.

1,089 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized in Israeli hospitals. An additional 2,086 patients are in isolation in the coronavirus hotels while the rest of the patients and asymptomatic carriers are in home isolation. The condition of 616 of the hospitalized coronavirus patients is defined severe, 234 of whom are on ventilator. An additional 164 patients are hospitalized in moderate condition.