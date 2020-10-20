Bennett scores accolades from haredi journalists

Bennett stood by the haredim when they were attacked. Today: 'It's impossible to tell the haredim not to learn Torah'; haredim respond.

Yamina Chairman and former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett referred to the coronavirus situation in the haredi community on Galei Tzahal, sided with them and the haredi journalists were quick to praise him.

"The whole story of the haredim could have been conducted differently," MK Bennett told Galei Tzahal. "It should not have come to this place, neither in terms of morbidity nor in terms of hatred."

He added: "You can't tell the haredim not to learn Torah, it's like telling a person not to breathe oxygen, you have to reach an agreement with them."

Kol Barama radio political commentator Yisrael Cohen tweeted: "Congratulations to Naftali Bennett. In days of hatred and incitement, the man stands by the haredim and the Torah world and for reconciliation among the people. Something to aspire to."

Mishpacha magazine editor Yossi Elituv also responded to Bennett's remarks: "Listen to Naftali. He does not account for morbidity in the sector but also does not accept the code of hatred towards the haredim that obscures the collapse of the state's systems towards its citizens."

"Finally a sane voice. Naftali Bennett, well done," wrote Mishpacha journalist Shlomi Gil.

About a month ago, Bennett said during a visit to the city of Elad: "I tour the cities of Betar Illit, Bnei Brak, and here in Elad, and I see that the haredi public is conducting itself in an exemplary manner. With more face coverings than I have seen in any other city. And the government, for its part, blames the haredim, shuts down the haredim, and forgets the haredim. If they'd only have a dialogue with the haredi public, they'll be able to find solutions to reduce morbidity and increase livelihoods."

Elad Mayor Yisrael Porush told Bennett: "There aren't many people who are willing to see us on days like this. It's very convenient for outsiders to let the hatchet fall on us and announce - there will be lockdown or no lockdown. But here comes a caring man who has a public here and cares about the city."