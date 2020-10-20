616 patients in serious condition, 234 on ventilators

1,089 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized. 394 new cases have been diagnosed since midnight.

394 new coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Israel since midnight, the Health Ministry said Tuesday evening.

11,310 coronavirus tests were conducted in that period, 3.6% of which came back positive.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, 305,633 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in the State of Israel. 2,278 people have died from the disease so far.

280,849 people have recovered from the disease. There are currently 22,856 active cases.

1,089 coronavirus patients are currently hospitalized. An additional 2,086 patients are in isolation in the coronavirus hotels while the rest of the patients are in home isolation.

616 patients are currently in serious condition, 234 of whom are on ventilators. An additional 164 patients are in moderate condition.