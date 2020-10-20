Prof. Ronni Gamzu: COVID tests without doctor referral

Coronavirus coordinator Prof. Ronni Gamzu will hold a briefing tomorrow afternoon regarding developments in the fight against coronavirus and exiting the holiday closure.

"All sectors are declining in the number of verifieds and positive tests," Gamzu said, adding, "We continue to examine the data on a daily basis, the situation is still good."

Gamzu also noted in this context the situation in the haredi sector, "the ministers decided on opening the cities Beitar Illit, Modi'in Illit, Elad, and Bnei Brak from the lockdown.

"We are coming out of the situation of red cities, but that doesn't mean we can calm down. We're examining every city, also on the percentage of positive tests and the doubling ratio. At the peak most cities had high doubling rates," Gimzu noted.

Regarding coronavirus tests, Prof. Gamz said policy on the subject would change and that anyone may be examined for coronavirus even without a referral from a doctor.

In the briefing, Gamzu also referred to the outline of shortening the isolation period and noted that in order to shorten it, one should be tested on the third day from exposure to a verified carrier and later after 10 days. Upon receiving negative results for coronavirus the subject will be able to leave isolation. "In coming days, we'll update the new computer and layout systems to shorten the 14 days of isolation."