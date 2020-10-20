'You can't tell the haredim not to learn Torah'

Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett addressed the decline in coronavirus morbidity following the High Holidays lockdown in an interview with Galei Tzahal (IDF Radio).

"A lockdown is the weapon of the lazy. It is clear that it will succeed if we imprison everyone, but the damage it causes is enormous," Bennett said.

Bennett added, "Until recently I opposed new elections, but today, when the government is so dysfunctional, the alternative is better. I have given up on the hope that this government is capable of leading us."

Bennett refused to join in the criticism of the haredi community. "The whole story of the haredim could have been conducted differently. It should not have come to this place, neither in terms of morbidity nor hatred. You can't tell the haredim not to study Torah, it's like telling a person not to breathe oxygen. We need to reach an agreement with them."