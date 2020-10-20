Victoria government considers GPS tracker bracelets for overseas travelers

Devices would be used to assure some overseas travelers obey home isolation orders after returning to Australia.

The Age reports the Victoria government in Australia is considering GPS tracker bracelets to monitor returning travelers when the state starts accepting international flights again.

A senior Health Department official and a government spokeswoman told the paper talks were underway in Victoria's Justice and Health departments to assess GPS tracking wristbands.

The surveillance devices will not replace hotel quarantine programs entirely, as talks are underway to make arrangements to restart the program.