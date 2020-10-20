For first time this fall, rain begins to fall in Jerusalem. Tomorrow, temperatures expected to drop and on Thursday rise.

Rain today descended upon Jerusalem, following a lone nimbus cloud hovering low over the central mountains. Weather continues to be relatively hot but temperatures are expected to drop tomorrow.

Thursday will be clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures will rise mainly in the mountains and inland. It will be hotter than usual for the season.

Friday will be clear to partly cloudy with no significant change in temperatures. Shabbat will be clear to partly cloudy, and will continue to be hotter than usual for the season.