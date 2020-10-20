Police disperse weddings in Kfar Chabad, other moshavim in south

150 people attend wedding in Moshav Matzliach, 250 in Carmei Yosef, and dozens in two Kfar Chabad weddings.

Police Sunday dispersed a wedding in Moshav Ben Zakai near Livneh, and two weddings that took place in Kfar Chabad.

The three events were planned in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines and regulations.

In Moshav Ben Zakai, a wedding was held in the courtyard of the community synagogue with dozens of participants, tables set, and without strict mask and distancing compliance. In Kfar Chabad, two weddings were held with dozens of participants in house courtyards, with the participation of a band and allegedly violating guidelines.

Yesterday, police dispersed three more weddings held in Moshav Matzliach, Carmei Yosef, and Kfar Chabad. In Moshav Matzliach, a wedding was held in the courtyard of a house with about 150 guests. In an open area near Carmei Yosef, a wedding was held with about 250 guests, seated around dining tables and with a dance party with some participants flouting masks and instructions.

The aforementioned weddings were dispersed, the wedding organizers fined NIS 5,000, and additional fines were meted to some of the participants.