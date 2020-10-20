Coronavirus Czar: 'Drop all towns from red list - except one Jerusalem neighborhood'

Coronavirus Czar to recommend dropping extra lockdown restrictions from all 'red cities' - except for one Jerusalem neighborhood.

Israel is expected Tuesday to reduce some coronavirus restrictions left in place in areas with high infection rates, following a decline in the spread of the virus.

The government’s ministerial committee on restricted areas is set to convene Tuesday evening, and is expected to approve plans drawn up by Coronavirus Czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu to remove nearly all communities from the list of “red cities” – that is, communities with extremely high infection rates.

If the committee does approve Gamzu’s recommendations, it will reduce the restrictions on all “red” communities, with a single exception.

While coronavirus infection rates have declined sharply in “red cities” like Bnei Brak, Elad, Modi’in Illit, and Beitar Illit, the predominantly haredi neighborhood of Ramat Shlomo in Jerusalem is expected to remain on the red list, given its continuing high infection rate.

All other cities, towns, and neighborhoods currently on the red list are expected to be removed from the list at Tuesday night’s committee meeting.

Preschools and kindergartens, which were not permitted to open in red cities this week, will be allowed to open in communities downgraded by the ministerial committee Tuesday evening.

In addition, residents of towns dropped from the red list will be permitted to travel beyond the 1,000 meter limit currently in place, and most private-sector businesses which do not receive large groups of people at the same time will be allowed to reopen.