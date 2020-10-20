Court issues another restraining order on Kaduri murder case

Tamar and Yehuda Kaduri were murdered in their Jerusalem apartment two years ago. Police have yet to identify the perpetrator.

The Jerusalem District Court has yet again extended a restraining order regarding the case of the shocking murder of the Kaduri couple, Behadrey Haredim reports, which occurred two years ago in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood of Jerusalem. Acceding to the request of police, the court has renewed its ban on the publication of all details related to the case.

Tamar and Yehuda Kaduri, both in their seventies, were both found lifeless in their home on Mordechai Elkahi Street, on the afternoon of January 13, 2019. They had been stabbed to death.

Police opened an investigation, and their first suspect was an Arab cleaner from east Jerusalem who had been cleaning houses in the area for the past twenty years. He was arrested and his remand was extended five times, but in the end police admitted that he was not involved and he was released.

Then, at the end of 2019, three people were arrested in relation to the crime, one of them a known criminal. But yet again, all the presumed suspects turned out not to have been involved in the case.

During the course of the investigation, police even arrested several family members, who were released after just a few days.

Three months ago, police turned to the general public asking for help in identifying a man who had been spotted near the murder scene. They revealed that they had security camera footage of someone who had been in the street the couple lived on near the time of the murder, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward. No known progress has been made since.