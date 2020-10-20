First ever UAE delegation to Israel set to arrive today

UAE officials to visit Israel Tuesday to sign series of agreements with Israeli government - including visa waiver for Israelis.

A delegation of government officials from the United Arab Emirates is slated to arrive in Israel Tuesday for the signing of a series of agreements between Israel and the UAE, implementing the Abraham Accords deal signed last month in Washington DC.

The delegation will be headed by the UAE Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, and UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Mari.

The UAE flight carrying the delegates is expected to touch down in Ben Gurion International Airport at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, with top Israeli officials – including Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi – present to welcome the delegation.

A formal welcoming ceremony will be held at the airport, with senior UAE officials addressing Israeli leaders.

Afterwards, a trilateral meeting will be held between Israeli, UAE, and US officials. Following that, a bilateral meeting will be held between Israeli and UAE officials.

The two sides are slated to sign a number of agreements formalizing the relationship laid out in the Abraham Accords.

Among the agreements to be signed is a mutual visa waiver, allowing citizens of Israel to visit the UAE without visas, and granting the same right to UAE citizens looking to visit the Jewish state.

The deal will go into effect one month after its signing.

On Monday, the UAE government ratified the peace deal with Israel.

In a tweet, the Emirati government announced that “the Council of Ministers headed by Mohammed bin Rashid adopts a decision ratifying the peace treaty and full diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Israel, and directs to initiate constitutional procedures to issue a federal decree ratifying the agreement.”