Economic normalization in Judea and Samaria

Avi Zimmerman and his partners are involved with initiating economic normalization between Jews and those Arabs living under the PA.

On today’s Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, an interview with Avi Zimmerman, President of the Judea and Samaria Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as he prepares for the Second Annual Israeli-Palestinian Economic Forum.

With Israel normalizing ties with Gulf States, Zimmerman and his partners are involved with initiating economic normalization between Jews in Judea/Samaria, and those Arabs living under the PA.

Hear about the opportunities Zimmerman and his colleagues are providing to improve life for all – and get to understand some of the challenges he faces as well.