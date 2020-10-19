'Free Al-Aqsa from the Palestinian brats'

Saudi lawyer calls for PA control on Temple Mount to be removed after Emirati, Bahraini visitors cursed while visiting Al Aqsa Mosque.

Abdul Rahman al-Lahim, a Saudi lawyer with a quarter of a million Twitter followers, called "to free the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Palestinian brats" in a post on his Twitter account Monday.

He wrote the remarks after Palestinian Arabs cursed visitors to the Temple Mount from Arab states which recently signed normalization agreements with Israel.

Al-Lahim tweeted in Arabic his criticism of the Palestinian Arabs, whom he called "raging brats," and his words were translated by Moran Tal.

"It is very important that the emirates, Bahrain and Israel seek after the peace agreements to find a tool to liberate the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Palestinian brats, in a way that will ensure that visitors to Al-Aqsa are protected from Palestinian bullying," he wrote.

He did not mince words, calling the PA control of the Temple Mount "the rape of Al Aqsa."