Gantz calls COVID vaccine human trial 'source of national pride'

Defense Minister Gantz at IIBR, as COVID vaccine human trials to begin this month: 'Source of national pride'. Commercial name: Brilife

Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR) today on a working tour of the Defense Ministry-affiliated research institute, as it gears up to begin human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, unveiled as 'Brilife,' at the end of the month.

During the visit, Gantz was briefed on relevant details relating to the vaccine’s production and to the anticipated timetable going forward.

He met with the teams, thanked them for their work, and congratulated them on the recent breakthrough. At the end of the visit, he said: “We are at a very significant moment. The staff has done fantastic work…If the process is successful, it will be huge news for the State of Israel and maybe for the world.

"I’d like to thank the entire staff of researchers and administrators at IIBR. You are a source of national pride.”