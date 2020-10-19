Dr. Avshalom Kor's mother passes away

Sarah Kor passed away at age of 92, leaving 28 grandchildren. 'She became last generation of bondage and first generation of redemption.'

Dr. Avshalom Kor's mother, Sarah, passed away at the age of 92.

Her family members accompanied her on her last journey in a limited funeral in light of coronavirus restrictions, Condolence visits will not take place.

The late Sarah Kor left behind three children, grandchildren, and twenty-eight great-grandchildren.

Shlomo Kor, Sarah's husband, was one of the leaders of Betar and a senior member of the Maariv newspaper. He worked for about 34 years. He served as a member of the Likud Central Committee and represented as a member of the board of directors of the Israel Broadcasting Authority.

Avshalom Kor paid tribute to his mother in a conversation with Arutz Sheva. "We owe everything to our mother. She boarded the Betar ship and merited to be the last generation of slavery and the first generation of redemption."