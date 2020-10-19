Dr. Avshalom Kor's mother passes away

Dr. Avshalom Kor's mother, Sarah, passed away at the age of 92.
Her family members accompanied her on her last journey in a limited funeral in light of coronavirus restrictions, Condolence visits will not take place.
The late Sarah Kor left behind three children, grandchildren, and twenty-eight great-grandchildren.
Shlomo Kor, Sarah's husband, was one of the leaders of Betar and a senior member of the Maariv newspaper. He worked for about 34 years. He served as a member of the Likud Central Committee and represented as a member of the board of directors of the Israel Broadcasting Authority.
Avshalom Kor paid tribute to his mother in a conversation with Arutz Sheva. "We owe everything to our mother. She boarded the Betar ship and merited to be the last generation of slavery and the first generation of redemption."