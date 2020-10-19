MK Smotrich asks for parliamentary inquiry committee to examine conflicts of interest in legal system. Also: his opinion on treating Erekat?

National Union Chairman MK Betzalel Smotrich spoke on 103FM and asked for a parliamentary inquiry committee to examine conflicts of interest in the judicial system, explaining that in his opinion there would be no government without the haredim: "They're important partners, and we're committed to our values."

Responding to Prime Minister Netanyahu, who earlier attacked Yamina chairman MK Naftali Bennett as betraying the right, Smotrich said that it was Netanyahu who had to "decide whether he is right-wing" or not.

Next, he addressed the question of whether to continue to treat Palestinian Authority official Saeb Erekat, who is hospitalized in Israel. He said there was no reason to treat him, even if his condition was considered very critical: "There's nothing moral about treating a terrorist. My difficulty is the moral loss of some of my brothers and friends in the State of Israel. That someone thinks there's something moral to take the enemy and treat him; there's nothing moral about it."

Earlier, bereaved families, members of the Choose Life Forum together with members of the Im Tirtzu movement today demonstrated outside Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem against the treatment given by Israel to Palestinian Authority senior official Saeb Erekat.

The families and activists mentioned that Erekat, among other things, sent a letter of support to the murderer of Minister Rehavam Zeevi HaYad and promoted the boycott policy against the State of Israel, wondering why he deserved free medical treatment at the expense of Israeli citizens.

The families and activists deplored Erekat hypocrisy, expressing hope that the State of Israel would "prevent continued treatment of terror supporters."