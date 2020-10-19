Matriculation data gaps worry Education Ministry

Ministry finds matriculation scores during summer significantly higher than in recent years, but decided not to harm students' scores.

The Education Ministry revealed large gaps between the matriculation scores of the past year in the coronavirus outline and scores in previous years, as revealed by Galei Tzahal.

The Ministry discovered after analyzing the internal and external grades of the matriculation exams during the summer, that there was a significant increase in grades.

It is estimated that the increase is due to the significant relief given by the Education Ministry in the context of the coronavirus crisis, in an attempt to prevent harm to students in such an unconventional period.

In the office of Education Minister Yoav Galant and Ministry Director Amit Edri, there have been discussions in recent days as to whether and how to handle the situation.

Finally it was decided that no mechanism would be activated that could harm the scores and they would be left intact, despite the deviation.

It was stated that "upon completion of processing all internal and external grades, including the date of winter 2007, the Ministry will publish the data fully, accurately, and transparently to the public during the summer of 2021."