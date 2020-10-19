Netanyahu: Only in Israel does opposition not help fight COVID-19

PM accuses opposition leaders of using coronavirus crisis for political gain instead of helping to defeat the virus.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu attacked the opposition in a speech in the Knesset Monday, during a debate initiated by the opposition on the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis.

"In most countries of the world, the opposition is helping the government fight the coronavirus. Unfortunately, that is not how it is in Israel. We waste time in the Knesset instead of working," Netanyahu said.

"In times of emergency, everyone needs to get with the program. I call on the members of the opposition not to use the coronavirus to divide the people and garner some votes in the polls. The coronavirus can only be defeated if we work together," he added.

Netanyahu attacked senior opposition figures. "Lapid calls for disobeying the Health Ministry guidelines, Bennett calls for opening up the economy. All you hear from the opposition and in the media is the 'Everything's great' choir and the 'Everything's wrong' choir."

"Earlier they said there was no plague, no corona. At the same time they shouted that everything was collapsing. Great or terrible I understand, but together? At the same time?", Netanyahu wondered.