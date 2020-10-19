Initiative by Beit Halochem Canada brings together dozens of Canadian and Israeli riders on 5-day journey through Israel and Canada.

Every year, for 13 years, Israeli veteran riders ride with Canadian partners who come to Israel especially for Courage in Motion (CIM) bike ride.

This year, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Canadian riders were not could not come to Israel and in fact a cross-continental trip took place in Israel and Canada at the same time.

Beit Halochem Canada, is initiating "Courage in Motion" to raise funds for the purchase of equipment and to run special programs for Zahal Disabled Veterans.

This year, as mentioned, the journey was conducted differently and each Canadian cyclist joined an Israeli veteran rider, and they registered as a couple but rode separately at the same time in two countries.

Spokesman Courage in Motion

The event, which took place this year in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions allowed more cyclists to participate from anywhere in Canada - including those who prefer cycling in the gym or at home.

Hundreds of riders participated the event, 62 of them disabled Israeli veterans from the four Israeli Beit Halochem - Haifa, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Beer Sheva, who rode side by side on beautiful routes throughout Israel and Canada.

There was an overwhelming feeling of excitement among the riders, Canadians and Israelis, who shared their emotions about this wonderful experience and the unique opportunity to strengthen existing bonds and develop new friendships.

Lisa Levy, National Executive Director of Beit Halochem Canada, is the ride’s founder. An avid cyclist herself, she says “Each year, as this five-day journey takes us through Israel, old friends reunite and new friendships form. It is an incredible experience. However, it’s also our largest fundraiser on behalf of the men and women injured while protecting Israel for us all. With travel impossible this year, we regrouped to ensure our disabled veterans would still be helped. The one-day Side by Side has been organized with our cyclists’ collaboration and input.”