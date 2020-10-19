Netanyahu: Bennett should decide if he's right-wing or not

PM: I never do well in polls, I do well in elections.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu dismissed polls showing the Likud losing ground to the Namina party and attacked Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett for supporting a vote of no confidence against the government last week.

“I’m not worried about the polls. I am never successful in polls, only in elections,” Netanyahu declared.

Attacking Bennett, Netanyahu said: “Let him decide if he’s right wing or not right wing. I think it astounded many people [that he voted for the no confidence motion]. It astounded me.”

“I can understand voting in favor of dispersing the Knesset, but voting for Yair Lapid as prime minister?” he asked.

Netanyahu's remarks follow the publication of a poll by Channel 13 showing that if elections were held today, the Yamina party would finish second with 24 seats while the Likud party would fall to 27 seats.