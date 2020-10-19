The Chinese Whistleblower Movement says the three Hunter Biden hard drives were provided to the U.S. Department of Justice by Jiang Zemin, Zeng Qinghong, and Meng Jianzhu, and another copy given to Nancy Pelosi.

"However," they say, "with the help from our fellow fighter, these hard drives reached the hands of President Trump.

"The first hard drive contains sex tapes and pedophilia tapes of Hunter Biden, as well as his 4.5 billion dollars secret deal with Xi & Wang.

"The second hard drive details the allocation of Xi and Wang's overseas wealth, and 'the architecture & art project', which is information on their illegitimate children.

"The third hard drive discusses the Chinese Communist Party's bioweapon."