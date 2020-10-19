Will Biden condemn construction? 'Depends on Jerusalem's behavior'

Democrats Abroad Israel chairwoman Heather Stone is optimistic about the US Presidential elections which will be held in two weeks in light of polls showing Vice President Joe Biden with a substantive lead over incumbent President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Stone rejected the claim that the 77-year-old Biden may be too old to serve as president of the world's most powerful nation.

''Donald Trump is not much younger than him, this time both candidates are old, but that's what it is and we need to respect them, as they have led long lives. At least Joe Biden is in good health and we see he can run and ride a bike and he has a lot energy."

When asked whether Biden would condemn Israel for any construction in Judea and Samaria and Jerusalem, Stone replied, "We need to see how Jerusalem behaves. The situation has changed and it all depends on the behavior of all parties involved."

Is there a chance that Biden will return the American embassy to Tel Aviv? "There is no chance of that, and he has stated that the embassy will remain in Jerusalem," Stone noted.

Stone believes that Biden will not attempt to turn back the clock following the release of the Trump Administration's peace plan earlier this year. "I think he will look at the current situation, he is not one who will turn the wheel back for its own sake. Rather, he sees the peace agreements with Bahrain and the UAE and he is happy about that and also worked on these things during his tenure as US Vice President under Obama."

"These are not things that grew overnight during Trump's tenure, Biden is happy about that and will see how these things can be expanded to do better things that will ensure Israel's peace and also ensure the security of the Palestinians and bring them the state they are seeking," she said.

"In my opinion, the Biden Administration will renew its ties with the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah. I think it will be different and will also restore the United States' position in the international community so that international talks can be held with the Palestinians as well."

Stone will spend the next two weeks campaigning for Biden among American citizens living in Israel. On election day she will stay home, but if Biden wins Democrats Abroad Israel will hold a celebration - abiding by coronavirus restrictions - for which an American comedian has already been invited.