Be part of saving lives!

Did you know that over 7,000 claim there lives every year from heart disease? Together we can change that!

Lev Moshe was founded by the Fenichel family in 2013 in memory of Moshe Fenichel z"l.

In 2011 Moshe was outside of a bank in Jerusalem waiting for the doors to open. While sitting on a bench outside the bank, he suddenly suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed. Bystanders soon realized that something was wrong and quickly called an ambulance. Tragically, it was too late. Moshe needed immediate treatment; a shock from a defibrillator might have saved his life if administered in time. Those around him did not have the medical awareness to know that a defibrillator was needed.

In his memory, his family has decided to create Lev Moshe. Its goal is to raise awareness of heart disease and cardiac arrest, which claim more than 7,000 lives in Israel every year. Lev Moshe runs classes in order to teach individuals and communities in Israel to recognize symptoms of cardiac arrest and to use an automatic external defibrillator (AED) and perform basic CPR if needed. In addition, we purchase defibrillators and distribute them in public places. Lev Moshe is a project of Keren Yosef, an organization providing and upgrading medical response.

In honor of Moshe's 9th Yahrzeit, Lev Moshe launched a campaign for the next to weeks to raise money in order to purchase two new defibrillators for two Shuls in Jerusalem. Each community will pay half the cost, so your donation is matched 100%!!!

