MK Sharren Haskel gives birth to daughter

Haskel announced last year that she was undergoing fertility treatment.

MK Sharren Haskel (Likud) has given birth to a baby daughter; the baby was born on Saturday night.

She and her husband Eyal Harpaz have decided to give their new daughter the name "Yael."

Haskel announced the birth on her Twitter account and thanked the staff at Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv. "Be'sha'ah tovah, Yael entered the world. My thanks to the amazing staff at Ichilov hospital," she wrote.

Haskel is 36 years old, and announced last year that she had been undergoing fertility treatment for the past few years.