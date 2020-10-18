Gov. Cuomo to Satmar leaders: 'Have small wedding this year, big one next year, invite me'

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the issue of a Satmar family wedding during a live press conference Sunday.

The mass wedding of one of the grandchildren of the late Satmar Rebbi, Rabbi Zalman Leib Teitlebaum, was supposed to commence at congretation Yeted Lev in Brooklyn, but was limited to 50 participants from the bride and groom's close family members.

Following an outpouring of accusations against the governor alleging he was targeting the haredi community, Cuomo scheduled a press conference to clarify his position.

The governor ended the session by saying: "My suggestion, have a small wedding this year, next year have a big wedding, invite me, I’d come."

A Satmar media communique slammed the state for limiting the number of those in attendance, alleging that only a ‘small circle of close family members’ would have attending the ceremony with the rest of the community participating separately.

“The greeting cue would have been controlled in accordance with the social distancing regulations. The proper arrangements were in place to achieve that," read a statement from the hassidic movement.

The letter stated that the event was banned at the last moment and with no prior warning after the NYC Sherriff's Department insisted it be cancelled or limited to 50 individuals.

Both NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and governor Andrew Cuomo have been accused of singling out the Jewish community while allowing rioting and street protests by Antifa and BLM.

“Some of the complexity of the enforcement here, especially with members of the Orthodox community, [is that] they never comply with the rules,” said Cuomo.