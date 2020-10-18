Poll: Likud 27, Yamina 24

New polls show Likud down to 27 seats, with Yamina in a close second.

The rightist Yamina party would be the second largest party in the Knesset if new elections were held today, according to a pair of polls released Sunday evening.

Yamina, which currently has just five seats following the departure of Minister Rafi Peretz and his Jewish Home faction earlier this year, would more than quadruple its strength, the polls found, rising to between 22 and 24 seats.

The first poll, conducted by Prof. Camil Fuchs on behalf of Channel 13, projected the Likud falling to 27 seats, down from its current 36 mandates, while Yamina would rise to 24 seats.

The Blue and White party would fall to just eight seats, the poll found, with the Yesh Atid-Telem alliance rising to 21 seats.

Among the haredi factions, Shas would fall from nine to eight seats, while United Torah Judaism would retain its seven seats.

The far-left Meretz party would double in strength, rising to six seats, while Yisrael Beytenu would gain a single mandate, rising from seven to eight seats.

The Joint Arab List fell in the poll to just 11 seats, down from its current 15 seats.

Derech Eretz, Labor, Gesher, Otzma Yehudit, and the Jewish Home all failed to pass the 3.25% electoral threshold.

Broken down by bloc, the right-wing – religious bloc would win 66 seats if new elecitons were held today, compared to 46 for the left-wing – Arab bloc.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu remains the most popular candidate for the premiership, with 36% of the public favoring him as premier, compared to 25% for Yamina’s Naftali Bennett, 19% for Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid-Telem, and 15% for Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz of Blue and White.

In a second poll released Sunday, conducted by Midgam on behalf of Channel 12, the right-wing bloc would win 65 seats if new elections were held today, compared to 48 seats for the left-wing – Arab bloc and seven seats for Yisrael Beytenu.

The Likud would win 27 seats, according to the poll, compared to 22 seats for the rightist Yamina faction and 10 seats for Blue and White.

The Yesh Atid-Telem alliance received 17 seats in the poll, compared to 15 seats for the Joint Arab List and six seats for the far-left Meretz faction.

Among the haredi factions, Shas received nine seats, compared to seven for UTJ.

Labor, Gesher, Derech Eretz, Otzma Yehudit, and the Jewish Home all failed to clear the electoral threshold in the poll.