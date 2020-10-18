Health Minister: 'We'll cut off funding from schools that open, revoke their licenses'

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has vowed to impose sanctions on any educational institution that opens in defiance of government guidelines.

At a press conference given at the Ariel University in Samaria on Sunday, Edelstein told reporters that, “We will impose substantial fines on anyone who opens an educational institution in contravention of the guidelines, and we are also considering revoking the licenses of such institutions.”

He added that, “If we are cautious, and we adhere to the guidelines, we will be able to head into winter with low rates of contagion. Even if other people are seen doing the wrong thing, that doesn’t mean that they have to serve as an example to others.

“I have no doubt that the lockdown hasn’t been easy for many families,” he added. “People have had trouble making a living, young children are at home – it’s obviously not easy. But we only have to look at the figures to get a fuller picture. We were at a peak of contagion with rising numbers of cases that we couldn’t possibly live with, and we have reached a situation that we can deal with. Today, just 3.5% of the tests conducted came back positive,” he said. “Admittedly, the number of tests performed has also dropped, but we can still clearly see a decline in contagion and in the numbers of those seriously ill,” he concluded.

Edelstein also announced that a new medical center would soon be established in Ariel, that according to him would become “another means of achieving peace.”