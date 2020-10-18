Shocked…SHOCKED…that there’s corruption going on

We’ve got pollical corruption in the highest places, media malfeasance, big-tech mendacity, and anxiety over the election. Op-ed.

Are these the best or the worst of times?

This much is for sure -- it hasn’t been dull.

There’s no place like America these days for roller-coaster excitement. We care nothing about the rest of the world because at this moment we’ve got it all.

We’ve got the thrill of pollical corruption in the highest places, the suspense of media malfeasance, the mystery of big-tech mendacity, and the anxiety over the election.

Most importantly, will we or won’t we survive as a nation…at least as it was when Elvis was king and Ali was champ?

Getting President Trump unseated for his own heavyweight title has been, and remains, a full-time business.

NBC’s Savannah Guthrie is proof of that when she turns a Town Hall with Trump into a cage duel smack down.



The good news? As never before, every vote counts. You count. I count. We all count. Most of the time they don’t care about us.

Trump won…and for those who still can’t forgive the remorseful Megyn Kelly (and you should read this), in Savannah Guthrie, you saw a real shrew in action.

Which leads to the question…How long can Democrats keep a grudge…or is there no limit? Apparently.

The good news? As never before, every vote counts. You count. I count. We all count. Most of the time they don’t care about us. Not as much.

Even Biden sends me love letters…for money. He’s always running short. Don’t Ukraine and China help him make his “goal for the month?”

It is a Soap Opera out there…except we don’t know who’s got the script.

Will Nancy and Donald kiss and make up? Will she take the President’s call?

Will she talk to him long enough and pleasantly enough to agree on a Stimulus Package that America so desperately needs?

Has Nancy lost CNN? Stay tuned. She tried to snow Wolf Blitzer, getting uppity, as is the habit of royalty. Maybe someone should remind Queen Nancy that she works for us.

In the middle of it all, those Senate Hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who sat there beautifully stoic as they raged.

Not like it was for Kavanaugh. Maybe they learned that cruelty is not the best policy. Or maybe it was rope-a-dope. For next time.

So the latest shoe to drop is actually a bombshell investigative report that locks Hunter Biden and former Vice President Joe Biden into a payola scheme that originates in Ukraine.

The revelations come from published accounts in the New York Post.

The findings are so sensational that in most places the alleged miscreants, father and son, would go immediately to jail.

But this is America today…and only Republicans, like Paul Manafort, go to jail.

Hunter, says the Post, got rich through providing shady characters with access to his father, at the time the second most poweful man in the world; right behind Obama – and did Obama know or suspect that in the back rooms there was gambling going on? Imagine, then, his being shocked…SHOCKED. (Shades of Capt. Renault/Casablanca.)

Either way, this is a huge story…a story that could change everything,

But Twitter and Facebook would have none of it and blocked the story from getting through…or stopped it from going large. (They’ve since reconsidered, partly, after the uproar.)

Sohrab Ahmari, the Post’s op-ed page editor, and others, call it censorship…and proof how everything is programmed against Trump and Republicans.

He’s got an argument.

On this, too. It must be galling, and the final insult, when Johnny-come-lately tech giants can push around a newspaper founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton.

Never a dull moment. But how about a breather, now and then?

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.






