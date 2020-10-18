Watch: French citizens march against anti-coronavirus curfew

Activists took to the streets of Paris this past Saturday night in opposition to the newly-imposed coronavirus restrictions, including a 9:00 pm curfew for restaurants and bars, according to a Ruptly reprot.

One protester said he hoped the government would put an end to "these ridiculous restrictions." Police officers were present, but no clashes with protesters reported.

New health safety measures were placed in the French capital along with a number of other cities following a surge in COVID-19 infections. Thus far, France has seen 876,342 cases of the coronavirus with 33,325 virus-related deaths, according to stats provided by Johns Hopkins University.