'Michigan to play key role in 2020 election'
Following Trump's surprise victory in Michigan in 2016, both candidates have stepped up campaigning in the swing state.
Tags: Trending 2020 USA Elections
Trump speaks at Mankato Regional Airport
Reuters
|
'Michigan to play key role in 2020 election'
Following Trump's surprise victory in Michigan in 2016, both candidates have stepped up campaigning in the swing state.
Tags: Trending 2020 USA Elections
Trump speaks at Mankato Regional Airport
Reuters
top