WATCH: Video Update On Imprisoned Jewish Girl Batel Peretz

The Peretz family are on an mission to free Batel and bring her home to Israel.

Last night a moving video was added to the emergency fund for Batel Peretz, a young Israeli woman who has been imprisoned in Bulgaria due to no fault of her own.

“My heart is hurting, I don’t know how to get her out of there,” says father Shimon Peretz through sobs.

The Peretz family and their loved ones are on an ardent mission to procure the proper lawyers & translators to free Batel and bring her home to Israel. Many readers from around the world have been moved by the dramatic story, as well as the opportunity to do the mitzvah of ‘pidyon shvuyim,’ redeeming a Jewish captive. Until Shimon Peretz is successful in raising the funds they need and freeing Batel, his daughter will remain in harsh conditions, surrounded by violent criminals.

