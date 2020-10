Firefighters fear top floor of Rama yeshiva will collapse due to fire damage. One person still trapped in the building.

A fire broke out on the roof of the Rama yeshiva in Jerusalem Sunday. Police blocked traffic on the street as firefighters attempted to contain the blaze.

Authorities fear that the fifth floor of the building could collapse as a result of damage from the fire.

Five firefighting teams are at the scene to combat the fire and to rescue one person who is still trapped in the building.