Defense Minister Gantz released from hospital after being tested

Defense Minister Benny Gantz arrived at Tel Hashomer Hospital Sunday morning after he did not feel well to consult with his personal doctor, Dr. Shlomo Segev.

Gantz underwent tests at the hospital, after which he was released.

Gantz was hospitalized about two months ago for back surgery after aggravation in a back injury incurred during his military service.

During the operation, which was conducted under general anesthesia, Minister Michael Bitton served as interim defense minister.

The Blue and White chairman stayed at the hospital for about a week and then moved for another recovery period to the Kfar Hamaccabiah Hotel in Ramat Gan.

On Saturday, Yamina Chairman Naftali Bennett arrived at Tel Hashomer Hospital for the second time in a week.

His office said: "Since his military service in the General Staff Reconnaissance Regiment, MK Bennett has been dealing with a back problem and from time to time he is treated for it. The medical procedure he underwent today is a continuation of the same treatment he underwent last week."