Live: Israeli delegation departs for Bahrain

Israel and Bahrain will establish formal diplomatic relations at a special ceremony in Manama later today.

The Israeli delegation arrived at Ben Gurion Airport Sunday morning to travel to Bahrain to formalize the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The delegation will travel on the first commercial flight between Tel Aviv and Manama.

After the official text of is signed at a ceremony scheduled for Sunday evening, Israel and Bahrain will be free to open embassies in each other's countries.

Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates became the third and fourth Arab nations to sign a peace treaty with Israel in a ceremony at the White House in Washington DC earlier this month.