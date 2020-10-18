Iran's coronavirus death toll passes 30,000

30,123 people have died from coronavirus in Iran so far and a total of 526,490 cases have been recorded.

The death toll in Iran from the novel coronavirus pandemic has crossed the 30,000 mark, the health ministry announced Saturday, according to AFP.

"Unfortunately, we have lost 253 of our fellow citizens to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours," ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told a daily briefing.

The latest deaths raised the overall toll to 30,123 for the eight months since Iran reported its first virus fatalities.

Tehran and four other major cities were partially sealed off this week until midday Sunday. Most public places in the capital, a city of some nine million people, have been closed since October 3.

The capital's governor announced Saturday that the curbs were to be extended to October 23.

Iran recorded 4,103 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases so far to 526,490, the ministry spokeswoman added.

Iran is one of the worst-hit countries from COVID-19 in the Middle East and the virus has also hit senior Iranian officials.

At least 31 members of the Iranian parliament have contracted COVID-19, including its speaker Ali Larijani, who tested positive in April.

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Ali Akbar Salehi, contracted the coronavirus this past week.

High-profile deaths in Iran from the coronavirus include a member of the council advising the Ayatollah, a former ambassador, a newly-elected member of parliament, an adviser to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and a re-elected member of parliament.

Some experts and lawmakers have doubted the accuracy of Iran's official coronavirus tolls. A report by the Iranian parliament’s research center in April suggested that the coronavirus tolls might be almost twice as many as those announced by the health ministry.

A senior Iranian health official acknowledged in June that nearly one in five Iranians may have been infected with the novel coronavirus since the country's outbreak started in February.