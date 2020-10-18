Hamas denies contacts with Israel on a ceasefire

Mousa Abu Marzouk, a member of Hamas' political bureau and a senior member of the organization, on Saturday denied that there are any contacts mediated by Qatar and other international factors on a long-term ceasefire with Israel.

The Arabi21 newspaper quoted Abu Marzuk as saying that an Israeli report on this issue was "false and has no basis." The negotiations previously conducted by Qatar were meant to reach a temporary ceasefire in order to avoid escalation between the sides, he said.

"There is currently no Qatari mediation regarding the approval of a long-term ceasefire," said Abu Marzouk, who claimed that Israel had never implemented its part in past truce agreements, and instead acted in accordance with its interests and not in accordance with the wording of the agreements.

This approach, Abu Marzuk claimed, also characterized Israel's attitude toward the agreements it signed with the PLO, including the Oslo Accords, the Hebron Agreement and more.

Abu Marzuk further noted that Hamas demands that all parties, in particular the EU and Qatar, fulfill their commitments to the Gaza Strip with regard to major development projects, the industrial zone, the gas pipeline, electricity, water desalination station and dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

In August, Hamas announced it had agreed to a ceasefire and would deescalate the violence along Israel's southern border.

However, as has been the case after previous “ceasefires”, the rocket fire from Gaza toward southern Israel has continued sporadically.

Last month, at least 13 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.

On Friday evening, terrorists in Gaza fired one rocket toward Israel. The rocket exploded in an open area. There were no reports of physical injuries or damages.