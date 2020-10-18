Egypt condemns Israeli construction in Judea and Samaria

Egypt on Saturday condemned Israel’s approval of the construction of more than 5,000 units in communities in Judea and Samaria.

Ambassador Ahmed Hafez, spokesman for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, said in a statement quoted by the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) WAFA news agency that “Israeli settlement construction and expansion activities are in contrary with international legitimacy and the UN Security Council resolutions, especially UNSC Resolution 2334.”

Hafez added that the Israeli policies “exacerbate the lack of trust between the parties and put the internationally agreed [upon] two-state solution [in] grave danger.”

Last week, the Civil Administration’s Higher Planning Committee approved the new housing units in Judea and Samaria.

This is the first time since February that the Higher Planning Committee approved new housing units in the region.

On Thursday, the construction was denounced by UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov, who asserted it would “undermine the achievement of the two-state solution that would put an end to the ongoing conflict between the Palestinians and Israelis”.

On Friday, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain joined in on the criticism, expressing “deep concern” and calling the new construction “counterproductive” and a “violation of international law”.

Meanwhile, the PA’s envoy to the UN sent a letter to the international body in which he said that the “settlement” erodes future peace efforts.