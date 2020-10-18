Nine protesters arrested in Jerusalem

Police arrest three protesters who violated public order and attacked police during march in the streets of Jerusalem.

Police on Saturday night arrested three protesters who violated public order and attacked police officers during a march took place in the streets of Jerusalem.

Police said that protesters blocked traffic as part of the march, did not obey the orders of the police officers and refused to return to the area that was designated for the protest.

Officers detained a man who was riding a bike into a crowd of protesters outside the Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem. Tear gas was reportedly found on his body during a search.

Thousands had demonstrated against the government both in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv as well as in Paris Square near Balfour Street in Jerusalem. The demonstration in Rabin Square was organized by the Movement for Quality of Government, and attended by former MK Tzipi Livni.

"Netanyahu has chosen to be the man who destroys democracy and dismantles society. But today the citizens of Israel have decided to write the pages of history themselves. To the young I say - you are not a lost generation, you are a generation of hope. We will continue to hold on to the Declaration of Independence. Democracy is stronger than any of those destroy it," she said.

Meanwhile, three men were arrested on suspicion of spraying tear gas on protesters in Haifa, and four were arrested in Tel Aviv.