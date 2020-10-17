Within an hour: Two brothers from Ashdod die of coronavirus

Brothers Shimon and Yemin Buzaglo were hospitalized side by side; during the day their condition worsened and they passed away.

Two brothers, one, 84 from Ashdod, and his 89-year-old brother from Gan Yavne, who fell ill with oronavirus passed away at Assuta Hospital in Ashdod on Shabbat.

The brothers are Shimon and Yemin Buzaglo who were hospitalized side by side. During the day their condition worsened and they died within one hour of each other.

The two will be transferred tonight in ZAKA ambulances to the tahara facility in Holon so they may be brought for burial soon, as the family wishes.

The Health Ministry says that 1,469 positive COVID-19 tests were diagnosed yesterday, with the rate of positive tests at 4.5%.

According to the Health Ministry, 34,640 coronavirus tests were performed yesterday, some of them also to detect recovering patients. Since the beginning of Shabbat, 26 Israelis who contracted coronavirus have died.

The number of patients in serious condition is 689, while the number of patients who are connected to ventilator is 238. This marks a decrease in the number of patients in serious condition and in the number of ventilated.

Since midnight, another 313 new positive tests were received. The death toll connected with the outbreak is 2,167. The number of active patients stands at 35,212.