Police deployed to enforce protest guidelines

Units to be mobilized in area to maintain security measures throughout evening; protesters may use amp equipment until 23:00 this evening.

Police this evening are deployed to carry out health safety and security measures for this evening's protest taking place in Jerusalem, near Paris square.

Roads in the area have been closed to allow protesters to arrive in the area and for the demonstrations to take place.

Units will be mobilized in the area to maintain health safety and security measures throughout the evening.

Protesters will be able to use speakers and equipment until 23:00 this evening.

Police called on protesters to maintain physical distancing and wear face masks at all times throughout the demonstration.

Meanwhile, in the north, in the area of the village of Baaneh, police units in the area located a wedding on the house rooftop with more than 150 participants.

The wedding was spotted by a police helicopter on patrol in the area.

Guests were told to disperse and leave the area, and the organizers of the wedding were fined for breaking the rules and regulations.