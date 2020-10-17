Mnuchin to lead U.S. delegation to Israel, Bahrain and UAE to support Abraham Accords

The U.S. Department of the Treasury Saturday announced a U.S. delegation led by Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin will travel to Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates from October 17 to October 20 to support expanded economic cooperation under the Abraham Accords signed by the three countries last month.
Secretary Mnuchin and the U.S. delegation will join Israeli officials on the first-ever direct commercial flight from Israel to Bahrain. The historic flight will depart Tel Aviv and arrive in Manama, where the U.S. and Israeli delegations will participate in meetings with senior Bahraini officials. The group will then travel to Abu Dhabi, where Secretary Mnuchin will participate in the first-ever Abraham Accords Business Summit. The U.S. and Israeli delegations will return to Israel on the first-ever direct commercial flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv.
The U.S. delegation led by Secretary Mnuchin will include:
- Steven T. Mnuchin, Secretary of the Treasury
- Avi Berkowitz, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations
- Adam Boehler, CEO, International Development Finance Corporation
- David Friedman, U.S. Ambassador to Israel, U.S. Embassy Jerusalem
- Robert Greenway, Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Middle East and North African Affairs, NSC
- Monica Crowley, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs
- Major General Miguel Correa, Senior Director for Gulf and North African Affairs, NSC
- Paul Packer, Chairman, Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad
- Aryeh Lightstone, Chief of Staff, U.S. Embassy Jerusalem
- Edgar Vasquez, Deputy Senior Director for Strategic Communications, NSC
- Scott Leith, Director for Israel, Egypt and the Levant, NSC
- Kenneth Evans, Director for the Arabian Peninsula, NSC
- Ryan Arant, Senior Economic Advisor for International Negotiations, NSC
- Ari Einhorn, Director, Office of the Special Representative for International Negotiations
- Zachary McEntee, Deputy Chief of Staff, U.S. Department of the Treasury
- Allison Minor, Managing Director for the Middle East, International Development Finance Corporation