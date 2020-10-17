Mnuchin to lead U.S. delegation to Israel, Bahrain and UAE to support Abraham Accords

Secretary Mnuchin and US delegation will join Israeli officials on first-ever direct commercial flight from Israel to Bahrain.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury Saturday announced a U.S. delegation led by Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin will travel to Israel, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates from October 17 to October 20 to support expanded economic cooperation under the Abraham Accords signed by the three countries last month.

Secretary Mnuchin and the U.S. delegation will join Israeli officials on the first-ever direct commercial flight from Israel to Bahrain. The historic flight will depart Tel Aviv and arrive in Manama, where the U.S. and Israeli delegations will participate in meetings with senior Bahraini officials. The group will then travel to Abu Dhabi, where Secretary Mnuchin will participate in the first-ever Abraham Accords Business Summit. The U.S. and Israeli delegations will return to Israel on the first-ever direct commercial flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv.

The U.S. delegation led by Secretary Mnuchin will include: