Iranian officials confirm cyberattack on Port Authority

Iranian authorities say cyberattack targeted electronic infrastructure of the country’s ports but failed to affect the process.

Iranian officials on Friday confirmed that the country’s Port Authority had been hit in a cyberattack this week.

The attack targeted the electronic infrastructure of the country’s ports to disrupt the flow of goods in and out of the country, but failed to affect the process, officials said, according to Times of Israel.

The authority said the attack had been perpetrated by “sworn enemies” who “failed to achieve their goals” of hitting Iran’s economy through sanctions.

It said “appropriate measures” had been taken in response, without elaborating.

On Wednesday, Iranian media reported a “large-scale” cyberattack against two unspecified government institutions.

The attack did not cause any significant damage and was being investigated, said a spokesperson quoted by the official IRNA news agency. Other reports in Iranian media earlier pointed to possible attacks on ports and banking.

Earlier this year, a cyberattack targeted the shipping traffic at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port terminal. Computers that regulate the flow of vessels, trucks and goods all crashed at once, creating massive backups on waterways and roads leading to the facility.

US and foreign government officials subsequently said the attack was carried out by Israeli operatives, presumably in retaliation for an earlier attempt by Iran to penetrate computers that operate rural water distribution systems in Israel.

In December of 2019, Iran’s telecommunications minister said the country had defused a cyberattack which was “aimed at spying on government intelligence”.

Previously, it was reported that the US had launched a secret cyberattack against Iran. The attack reportedly wiped out a critical database used by Iran’s paramilitary arm to plot attacks against oil tankers and degraded Tehran’s ability to covertly target shipping traffic in the Persian Gulf.

