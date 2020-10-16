Rocket from Gaza explodes in open area in southern Israel

Sirens heard in Hof Ashkelon region, located near the Gaza border, after rocket fired towards the area. No injuries or damages reported.

The calm of the Sabbath was disrupted on Friday evening as sirens were sounded in communities located near the Gaza Strip.

The sirens were heard in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, specifically in Moshav Netiv HaAsara.

Residents reported hearing explosions. The IDF confirmed that terrorists in Gaza fired one rocket toward Israel.

The rocket exploded in an open area. There were no reports of physical injuries or damages.

In August, the Hamas terrorist organization announced it had agreed to a ceasefire and would deescalate the violence along Israel's southern border.

However, as has been the case after previous “ceasefires”, the rocket fire has continued sporadically.

Last month, at least 13 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.

Eight of the rockets were intercepted. The rest of the rockets exploded in open areas. Red Color sirens were sounded throughout the Gaza envelope after the firing.

The IDF retaliated by attacking Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

