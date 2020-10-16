Ministers approve continued lockdown in 'red cities'

Ministerial Committee on Restricted Zones votes to keep coronavirus hotspots under lockdown at least until Wednesday.

The Ministerial Committee on Restricted Zones on Friday voted to keep several virus hotspots under lockdown at least until Wednesday.

In accordance with the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, the Ministerial Committee decided to allow the reopening of daycares, preschools and kindergartens in “red zones” as well.

The places in which the lockdown will continue include a portion of Bnei Brak, Elad, Beitar Illit, Modiin Illit, Rechasim and several neighborhoods in Jerusalem: Ramat Shlomo, Ramat Eshkol, Maalot Dafna and Kiryat Mattesdorf.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said after the meeting, “The decision on a lockdown has proven itself with a dramatic decline in the infection rate in all communities. However, a few towns and areas remain on the red city list.”

“I really appreciate the efforts residents made to bring down the infections and hope that with another effort we can remove these areas from the red list soon,” he added.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the decision to leave the restrictions in place was a “difficult one,” and added he had ordered the IDF to step up its assistance to areas still under lockdown.

Gantz noted the decisions were made based on recommendations by professionals and said that they hoped that “also these areas that remain under closure will have the restrictions lifted in accordance with the numbers.”

