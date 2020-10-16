Israel's lack of discipline is dangerous

Jay Shapiro claims that Israel's famous chutzpa is beneficial when building new industries and scientific discoveries but can be fatal in the face of a pandemic.

In his opinion, Israelis from all sectors who do not obey the instructions of the Ministry of Health and thereby endanger other people, create a real problem that the State of Israel has not yet been able to deal with properly.

While the closure has reduced morbidity data, the question that remains open is how far will those who have not been careful so far degrade them.